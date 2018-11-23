Things to do in WNY this weekend: Hotel Henry Holiday Market & Buffalo Women's Gifts

The World's Largest Disco, running Saturday in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, is the weekend's biggest event, but alas, it sells out well in advance every year, with 2018 no exception.

But if you're looking to fill out your weekend or battle the FOMO of a disco-less year, here are several other Buffalo-area activities worth considering as part of this week's "The 10":

1. Hotel Henry Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25 in Hotel Henry (Rockwell Road and Cleveland Circle). Free to attend.

There's ample opportunity to explore Hotel Henry's market, which runs for four hours every Sunday until Christmas. Considering the international attention the Richardson-Olmsted Campus fulcrum has received, it's not shocking to see an impressive list of vendors and absolutely wild interest on Facebook.

In true "The 10" fashion, we offer our favorite three names of participating vendors: Big Gurl Stuff, Knotty Moose Studio (a perennial favorite) and WagDogSwag.

Browse a comprehensive list of Buffalo-area holiday markets, compiled by The News' Francesca Bond, and then check out Bobby Kirkham's A Closer Look gallery on Hotel Henry.

2. Buffalo Women's Gifts, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 in Asbury Hall at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.). Free to attend.

A swath of historic buildings in Buffalo are willing to host holiday markets, with Asbury Hall in Babeville - a former church built in the Gothic style in the 19th century - among them.

Support many of the city's female-owned and operated small businesses at this daylong shopping opportunity Saturday; find the participating vendors - and brief descriptions - here.

3. Westside Gunn, 7 tonight in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Cost is $22 in advance here or $25 at the door.

Buffalo hip-hop was dying for a breakout star, and they've found three through Griselda Records, a local label that's signed with Shady Records, Eminem's brand.

Westside Gunn is perhaps the biggest name among his label mates, which include Conway and Benny the Butcher, and Gunn headlines a Friday show in Town Ballroom. His high-energy shows usually involve quite the entourage.

[Photos: Griselda Records' stars play Town Ballroom last fall]

4. Black Friday Boutique Crawl on Elmwood, plus Small Business Saturday, Museum Store Sunday, all weekend long in Buffalo.

Black Friday has a history of ugliness, with violence the occasional byproduct of aggressive materialism. It's sad, really.

One way to fight back against the dominion of Amazon and big-box retailers is by intentionally shopping at Buffalo small businesses, which keeps the local economy churning, sustains jobs and fuels our City of Good Neighbors moniker.

The Elmwood Village has organized a Black Friday Boutique Crawl and will celebrate Small Business Saturday, while News contributor Emeri Krawczyk offers suggestions for how to crush Museum Store Sunday.

5. Buffalo Distilling's Polka Party, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 at 860 Seneca St. Free to attend.

Buffalonians bubble with excitement over wings, sponge candy, successful pro sports teams and tradition, but here's one underrated favorite: Krupnik. This version of the honey-flavored Polish liqueur, distilled locally by Buffalo Distilling with Western New York grains and aged in apple brandy and bourbon barrels, produces a stronger, richer flavor.

Live polka will be performed by Special Delivery from 3 to 6 p.m. at the distillery, just a short trek from Larkin Square in the Hydraulic District. Bottles of the liqueur, $42 for 750 milliliters, will be available for purchase.

[Read more: Recent bar feature on Buffalo Distilling]

6. Fairgrounds' Festival of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. beginning today, Friday/Saturday/Sunday only, then an expanded schedule from Dec. 19 to 23. Admission is $25 per carload at the gate.

Here's to the people who have to prepare the Fairgrounds' Festival of Lights, which features a whopping 1 million bulbs. Sure, many of them are connected on strings, but still - I'd never want to look at a Christmas light again.

Remember that the Festival of Lights runs until Dec. 23 and is two pronged: visitors may admire the colorful lights either by car or by foot, and then explore the Fairground buildings, which will bustle with activities like delivering holiday tidings to real reindeer, marveling at toy trains and engaging in something called "Rudolph's Holiday Fun Zone."

7. Step Out Buffalo's Boozy Makers + Shakers market, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 in the Hotel @ the Lafayette (391 Washington St.) and the Admiral Room (237 Main St.). Cost is $5 in advance here.

It's also very "Buffalo" that more of these holiday markets tend to offer alcohol. Credit Step Out Buffalo for really pushing this trend, as their Makers + Shakers markets, which run biannually, take cocktails seriously.

New for this Small Business Saturday edition is a second space in the Admiral Room, less than a half mile south of the Lafayette, which will hold 50 vendors and also offer drink samples and food for purchase. Find the lineup of vendors and more specifics here.

[Photos: See Smiles at most recent Makers + Shakers Market]

8. Tom Green, 7:30 and 10 p.m. shows today and Saturday, Nov. 24 in Helium Comedy Club (30 Mississippi St.). Tickets range from $26 to $34 and may be purchased here.

In his interview with News contributor Mark Ciemcioch, Green uttered one of the sadder sentences we've heard in some time: "Generally if it makes me laugh, it’s going to be funny, because it takes a lot to make me laugh these days.” Aww.

The Canadian comedian, who's planning a documentary on "The Tom Green Show" as well as a possible revival of the program, hits Helium for four shows.

9. Christmas in Ellicottville, noon to 7 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25 in the Village of Ellicottville. Free to attend, and find the schedule of events here.

Not only is ski season underway at Holiday Valley, but the village's chamber of commerce will offer a wealth of family-friendly holiday activities all weekend. Highlights include two separate tree lightings on Friday, firetruck rides, cookie decorating and ornament making on Saturday, and horse and wagon rides on Sunday.

If you're really into reindeer, meet a real one on all three days on the post office lawn.

Look back at Smiles from another Ellicottville event: The Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival.

10. The Wrecks, 6:30 tonight in Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.). Tickets are $20 in advance here.

Founded in 2015, The Wrecks, in the middle of their Panic Vertigo Tour, drop by Buffalo Friday night with Badflower and Deal Casino.

United in Thousand Oaks, Calif., but hailing from all over the U.S., the rock band introduced itself in a High Voltage interview two years ago, but truly announced its presence as openers for Nothing But Thieves.

Although album reviews of "Panic Vertigo," the band's second release, aren't all strong, it seems The Wrecks are further ahead in their live performances than they are in their studio recordings.

BONUS: Winfield's Pub fifth anniversary, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 at 1213 Ridge Road, Lackawanna. Free to attend.

BONUS 2: Lowest of the Low, doors at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Tickets are $32 in advance here, and the show is close to selling out.

BONUS 3: Christmasville Firetruck Parade, begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 at Lancaster High School, then maneuvers down Central Avenue and finishes in the heart of the village. Free to attend.

5 events to look forward to next week

* "Hamilton" cast holiday show in the Tralf

* Eric Wood Foundation's Flights and Bites

* Kerfuffle Before Christmas, Part I

* Chick-fil-A opens in Cheektowaga

* DJ Pauly D in VENU