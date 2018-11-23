Chuck Schumer, the driveway senator

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer is arguably the nation's top Democrat.

Tuesday, Schumer had a typical day. He attacked President Trump over the "unconstitutional" appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general, tried to prevent the confirmation of a federal judge nominee from North Carolina, and condemned Trump's response to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, allegedly on the orders of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

And he stood in a driveway in Amherst.

Schumer was there to urge the U.S. Postal Service to improve the traffic flow out of a post office parking lot on Sheridan Drive, at the request of local residents and Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa.

"I saw it. They're right. I'm going to push the post office to make traffic changes to avoid this very dangerous situation in Amherst," Schumer told a TV reporter. "I have a busy job in Washington, but Tip O'Neill once said, 'All politics is local, pay attention to folks and their local needs.' "

So we can't really criticize Schumer too much for calling the street "Sheridan Avenue" twice in the interview. The guy's got a lot on his mind.