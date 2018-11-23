STARCK, Joseph P.

STARCK - Joseph P. November 21, 2018. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Whistler) Starck; loving father of Julie (Keith) Waldron, Joseph (Rebecca) Starck, David (Jody) Starck, Karen (Kinder) Woodcock, Christopher, James (Amy) and Thomas (Christine) Starck; devoted grandfather of Madeline, Joseph III, Elizabeth, Robert, Adam, Katherine, Sabrina, Jamie, Ian, Grace, Caitlyn, James Jr., Jack, Brady, Carly and the late Patrick. Dear son of the late Bernard F. and Madeline (nee Slack) Starck; dearest brother of Robert (Jane) Starck, Mary (Mike) Galus, Ann (Carmine) Romano. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 pm at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna, funeral home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. John the Baptist RC Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda, Monday at 10:45 am.