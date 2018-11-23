Social media app led to sexual assault of 11-year-old, prosecutors say

A Buffalo man used a social media app to entice an 11-year old girl into having sex with him, according to federal prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Wei Xiang said the app allowed Sachin Aji Bhaskar, 22, to contact the victim, who was 11 but claimed to be 15 years old.

Bhaskar is charged with picking the girl up in a car in August and, after having sex with her, returning her to her home in Buffalo.

Investigators from the FBI and Buffalo Police claim Bhaskar confirmed the girl would lose her virginity to him in messages on the app.

Arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr., Bashkar is charged with sexual enticement of a minor and, if convicted, would face a maximum of 10 years in prison.