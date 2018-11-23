ROMAGNUOLO, Fay E. (Riester)

November 16, 2018, at age 78, beloved wife of 55 years to Lawrence; devoted mother to Andrew (Amy), Thomas and Matthew Romagnuolo; cherished grandmother of Noah, Anthony, David, and Evan. Fay was a retiree of the Frontier Central Schools after 30 dedicated years of service. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (near Girdle). A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated from Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com