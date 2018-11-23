Robert G. 'Bob' Sowers, engineer and computer analyst

Feb. 4, 1928 — Nov. 19, 2018

Robert G. “Bob” Sowers, an Army veteran who was an engineer at Bell Aerospace and then a computer analyst for Erie County, died Monday after a brief illness at Elderwood in Williamsville. He was 90.

Mr. Sowers grew up on the East Side of Buffalo and attended St. Gerard’s School.

After graduating from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in 1946, he joined the Army, serving until 1952. At his final post in the Army, he worked as a meteorologist out of Philadelphia.

While there, he met Mary McClafferty, who had recently moved to the U.S. from Donegal, Ireland. The pair married in 1953 at St. Gerard’s Church and soon after moved to their house in Depew, where they raised three children and lived for the next 63 years.

Mr. Sowers worked as an engineer at Bell Aerospace for 20 years, followed by a 20-year career with Erie County as a computer analyst. He and his wife enjoyed regular trips to Florida and Ireland. Mr. Sowers also enjoyed target shooting, photography and fishing, as well as visits from his grandchildren and family.

Mr. Sowers was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He was always quick to offer an invitation to enjoy a pint of Guinness or glass of Jameson in his screened-in garage.

Mr. Sowers is survived by Mary, his wife of 65 years; three children, Kevin, Karen Holfoth and Maura Brueckman; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Martha’s Catholic Church, 10 French Road, Depew.