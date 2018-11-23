RICHARDSON, Charles P.

RICHARDSON - Charles P. November 20, 2018. Beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth (nee Manning) Richardson; dear father of Stephen (Deborah Reed) Ratchuk, Gregory Ratchuk, Sarah (John) Notaro, Khrista (Jeremy) Tabak and Olivia Sowers; loving grandfather of Stephen Ratchuk; brother of John (Jennifer) and Daniel Richardson; son-in-law of James (late Maryann) and Peggy Manning; brother-in-law of James (Susan) Manning. Also survived by nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, from 1-4 PM at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, N.Y. 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie) where services will be held at 3:30 PM.