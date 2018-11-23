Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 23, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A dinner table thought from our 14th president, Franklin Pierce, born on this date in 1804, “Frequently the more trifling the subject, the more animated and protracted the discussion.”

• • •

DECK YOUR HALLS – Ten Lives Club, the cat rescue and adoption agency, holds its annual Holiday Bazaar and Wreath Sale, with live Douglas fir wreaths, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Lake Erie Italian Club, 3200 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.

There also will be vendors, theme baskets, a cash bar and adoptable cats. Pre-orders of wreaths are recommended. Call 646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.com.

• • •

BYTES OUT OF CRIME – The Fredonia accounting firm Johnson, Mackowiak and Associates LLP hosts a program, “Cybersecurity for Today’s Digital World,” at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 in the Clarion Hotel, 30 Lake Shore Drive East, Dunkirk.

Featured speaker is Jarod Koopman, director of cyber crime in the U.S. Department of the Treasury IRS-Criminal Investigation. It’s free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Deadline for reservations is Dec. 3. Call 672-4770 or visit jma-cpas.com.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Karen E. Burns, William Koszela, Israel Ziv, Tim Bartlett, Richard Capote, Lynsey Weaver, Rebecca M. Kruszka, Pat Balisteri, Sister Mary Rachael Mikolajczak, Lila Moran, Nancie Wagner, Pat Montemarano, John F. Schaller, Todd Nixon, Lily Cornwall, Cyndee Stelmach, Ron Amplenient, Bob LaPlante, Larry Schultz, Gino Kurdziel, Will Koszela, Nathan Dan, Shawn Dan and Ethel MacLeod.

AND SATURDAY – Samantha Godzich, Ashley Burns, Collette R. Evans, Noreen Spezio, Debbie Rudyk, Jessica DiCarlo, Scott Scanlon, Omar Fetouh, Carla Connolly, Lorayne Simmons, William Mattar, Denise Reichard, Bill Bugman, Jim “Shiz” Shaw, Ryan Michael Higgins, Linda Janiga, Kerry Crewson, Amy Betz Thomson, Anne Kicinski, Collin Augustyn, Maureen Maguire, Bettyann Duguay, Ronald P. Zimmerman, Rudy Montes and Astrid Zullich.

AND SUNDAY – Sallye C. Chapman, Victor D. Crews, Herman Manley, Greg Halt, Eva Schmidt, Anne Neville, David Sipos, Esther Gulyas, Tony Sbriglia, Sharon Belton-Cottman, Norma J. Nowak, Lisa Marie Buczkowski, Father Jack Ledwon, Cam Schaller, Bob Hamilton, Danielle Fleckenstein, Hayley Safe, Donna Cartonia, Pam Sacco, Kathleen Murphy, Debbie Rudyk, Larry Haseley, Linda Catalano, Kevin Gleason and Dorothy Bobseine.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.