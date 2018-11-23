REED, Andrea Marie

REED - Andrea Marie Of West Seneca, age 29, entered into rest on November 20, 2018; beloved mother of Aiden; loving daughter of Randy and Patty Reed; dear sister of Rebecca and Michael Reed; cherished granddaughter of Betty and the late Richard Sieber and Barbara Reed; adored doggie mom of Belle and Chloe; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 12 Noon to 3 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com