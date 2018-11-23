Polar bear gets a 'special' bloody birthday cake

The Buffalo Zoo celebrated Sakari, the polar bear's sixth birthday on Wednesday with what they described as a "special" birthday cake that, well, only a beast like Sakari would dig his teeth into.

The ingredients: frozen Gatorade, frozen blood, pumpkin, peanut butter, dog treats and lard.

"Yummy!" the zoo said on its Facebook post about Sakari's birthday treat.

There was no mention on where the blood came from nor whether the cake was pumpkin-spiced.