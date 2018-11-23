Share this article

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.(Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Play to Watch: Jaguars' duo blocks

Jacksonville running backs Leonard Fournette and Carlos Hyde are downhill runners. The Jaguars like to run through the "A" gaps on either side of the center. Last Sunday, they used “duo” blocks – or double-teaming both defensive tackles – to create room up the middle against the Steelers. The idea on duo blocks is one of the double-teamers will climb up to the second level and wall off a linebacker.

“They weren’t showing a whole lot of that until Pittsburgh,” said Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. “Last year they were that team. Downhill running the ball. That’s kind of the team they are.”

 

 

 

