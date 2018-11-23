Niagara University professor's birthday party raises funds for literacy program

Niagara University criminal justice professor Dave Taylor has a lot of friends in Niagara Falls, so he's hoping a lot of them are willing to pay $25 to attend his 50th birthday party for the benefit of a community group.

The bash is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Niagara Falls train station, 825 Depot Ave. W., and the proceeds will go to the Francis Center, an after-school reading program.

"In mind, the most important programs in our city are the ones that affect literacy, especially for kids," said Taylor, who founded the university's Institute for Civic Engagement.

Reservations for the party are due by Wednesday by calling 531-0530. Payment can made through a GoFundMe page set up by Taylor.