NFL power rankings: Week 12
1. New Orleans Saints (10-1).
Ten consecutive victories, the longest active winning streak in the NFL. (Previous: 2)
2. Los Angeles Rams (10-1).
Face just one team currently above .500 the rest of the regular season. (3)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).
Still poised for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. (1)
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2-1).
Antonio Brown has a TD catch in eight consecutive games. (4)
5. New England Patriots (7-3).
Rob Gronkowski is expected to return from injury. (6)
6. Chicago Bears (8-3).
No Mitchell Trubisky, no problem. (7)
7. Houston Texans (7-3).
Seven-game winning streak ties for longest in franchise history. (8)
8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3).
Philip Rivers has multiple TD passes in every game this season. (5)
9. Indianapolis Colts (5-5).
Andrew Luck has thrown at least three TDs in seven consecutive games. (18)
10. Minnesota Vikings (5-4-1).
Adam Thielen leads the league with 85 catches. (9)
11. Carolina Panthers (6-4).
Cam Newton has thrown multiple TDs in nine consecutive games, a franchise record. (10)
12. Seattle Seahawks (5-5).
Have won five of last six against Carolina. (13)
13. Dallas Cowboys (6-5).
First place in the NFC East. (15)
14. Baltimore Ravens (5-5).
Lamar Jackson is the only QB in the league with 100 rushing yards in a game. (20)
15. Washington Redskins (6-5).
Have lost five of last six to Dallas. (11)
16. Tennessee Titans (5-5).
Blaine Gabbert started and won the first meeting against Houston. (12)
17. Cincinnati Bengals (5-5).
Seven-game winning streak against Cleveland. (14)
18. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6).
Tight end Zach Ertz has 77 catches, third in the NFL. (16)
19. Green Bay Packers (4-5-1).
Lost seven consecutive road games dating to last season. (17)
20. Denver Broncos (4-6).
Had enough of Pacman Jones. (23)
21. Miami Dolphins (5-5).
Ryan Tannehill returns from injury. (19)
22. Detroit Lions (4-7).
Lost to Chicago at home for the first time since 2012. (25)
23. Cleveland Browns (3-6-1).
Baker Mayfield has thrown multiple TDs in four consecutive games. (21)
24. Atlanta Falcons (4-7).
Owner Arthur Blank gave coach Dan Quinn a vote of confidence. (Gulp.) (22)
25. New York Giants (3-7).
Saquon Barkley has 10 TDs (seven rushing, three receiving) in 10 career games. (27)
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7).
Back to Jameis. (24)
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7).
Doug Marrone, Marcell Dareus carry six-game losing streak in return to Buffalo. (26)
28. Buffalo Bills (3-7).
Josh Allen returns from an elbow injury that sidelined him a month. (28)
29. San Francisco 49ers (2-8).
Matt Breida leads the league with 5.59 yards per rush (minimum 100 carries). (29)
30. Oakland Raiders (2-8).
Derek Carr hasn’t thrown an INT in five games. (32)
31. New York Jets (3-7).
Have lost four consecutive games to the Patriots. (31)
32. Arizona Cardinals (2-8).
Larry Fitzgerald has four TDs in his last four games. (30)
Story topics: Bills 2018/ nfl power rankings
