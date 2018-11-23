NFL power rankings: Week 12

1. New Orleans Saints (10-1).

Ten consecutive victories, the longest active winning streak in the NFL. (Previous: 2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (10-1).

Face just one team currently above .500 the rest of the regular season. (3)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).

Still poised for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. (1)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2-1).

Antonio Brown has a TD catch in eight consecutive games. (4)

5. New England Patriots (7-3).

Rob Gronkowski is expected to return from injury. (6)

6. Chicago Bears (8-3).

No Mitchell Trubisky, no problem. (7)

7. Houston Texans (7-3).

Seven-game winning streak ties for longest in franchise history. (8)

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3).

Philip Rivers has multiple TD passes in every game this season. (5)

9. Indianapolis Colts (5-5).

Andrew Luck has thrown at least three TDs in seven consecutive games. (18)

10. Minnesota Vikings (5-4-1).

Adam Thielen leads the league with 85 catches. (9)

11. Carolina Panthers (6-4).

Cam Newton has thrown multiple TDs in nine consecutive games, a franchise record. (10)

12. Seattle Seahawks (5-5).

Have won five of last six against Carolina. (13)

13. Dallas Cowboys (6-5).

First place in the NFC East. (15)

14. Baltimore Ravens (5-5).

Lamar Jackson is the only QB in the league with 100 rushing yards in a game. (20)

15. Washington Redskins (6-5).

Have lost five of last six to Dallas. (11)

16. Tennessee Titans (5-5).

Blaine Gabbert started and won the first meeting against Houston. (12)

17. Cincinnati Bengals (5-5).

Seven-game winning streak against Cleveland. (14)

18. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6).

Tight end Zach Ertz has 77 catches, third in the NFL. (16)

19. Green Bay Packers (4-5-1).

Lost seven consecutive road games dating to last season. (17)

20. Denver Broncos (4-6).

Had enough of Pacman Jones. (23)

21. Miami Dolphins (5-5).

Ryan Tannehill returns from injury. (19)

22. Detroit Lions (4-7).

Lost to Chicago at home for the first time since 2012. (25)

23. Cleveland Browns (3-6-1).

Baker Mayfield has thrown multiple TDs in four consecutive games. (21)

24. Atlanta Falcons (4-7).

Owner Arthur Blank gave coach Dan Quinn a vote of confidence. (Gulp.) (22)

25. New York Giants (3-7).

Saquon Barkley has 10 TDs (seven rushing, three receiving) in 10 career games. (27)

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7).

Back to Jameis. (24)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7).

Doug Marrone, Marcell Dareus carry six-game losing streak in return to Buffalo. (26)

28. Buffalo Bills (3-7).

Josh Allen returns from an elbow injury that sidelined him a month. (28)

29. San Francisco 49ers (2-8).

Matt Breida leads the league with 5.59 yards per rush (minimum 100 carries). (29)

30. Oakland Raiders (2-8).

Derek Carr hasn’t thrown an INT in five games. (32)

31. New York Jets (3-7).

Have lost four consecutive games to the Patriots. (31)

32. Arizona Cardinals (2-8).

Larry Fitzgerald has four TDs in his last four games. (30)