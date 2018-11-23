View from Vegas: With little offense, what's the play in Bills-Jaguars?

As unreal as it seems, this matchup of underachieving 3-7 performers actually pairs the league’s No. 2 and No. 3 overall defenses.

That begs the question: Where is the offense?

The slumping Jaguars took a 16-0 third-quarter lead against Pittsburgh last week and then took the rest of the day off in a 20-16 loss. Meanwhile, after failing to score more than 13 points in six consecutive games, the Bills finally broke on through to the other side in a 41-10 win at the Jets two weeks ago before heading off to their bye week.

It’s hard to gauge the mental state of these fragile squads. What we do know is the Jags are just 1-11 against the spread as road favorites when coming off a win agains the spread and facing a losing opponent. On the flip side, the Bills stand 5-1 against the spread in games before taking on consecutive division foes. They are also 6-4 straight up and 7-3 against the spread as home dogs of six or fewer points against visitors coming in off a spread win.

In what shapes up to be a low-scoring, boring ballgame, the points become the play.

Prediction: Jacksonville over BUFFALO by 1.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.