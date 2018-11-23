My View: Common sense seems a scarce commodity

By Shirley Palmerton

Many of us have watched the news and wondered what has happened to common sense.

People are told over and over what to do if they are going to be hit by a strong hurricane or blizzard. We can always shovel snow but water has a mind of its own so we have to be cautious.

We hear many times that we should go to a shelter. We can take our important papers, a change of clothing, our meds, snacks and pets. Yet, many choose to stay home and have to be rescued by boat, snowmobile or helicopter. Many have risked their own lives saving those who stayed behind.

Times have changed. In nursing homes now, patients cannot be restricted to their beds or seating places. I was told they should have the pleasure of falling. I never knew that was a pleasure.

The beds in rehab now have no side rails. Many people have been hurt trying to get out of bed when the rails were up. I’m sorry about that. I was told many felt confined. Couldn’t the rails just have been put down?

During a recent stay in rehab there were many times I wished the top rail was up so I could grab ahold of something when I needed to turn over.

I asked the nurse how many people there wished there were side rails and she said every one. I bet the people who put that into law never had to lie in one of those beds. If they were hurt, they would have wished they had something to grab onto.

In the dictionary, one of the definitions of “sense” is how you react to something. Wouldn’t the politicians be surprised at how we react to some of the things they come up with? We wonder where is their common sense if they think we’re going to go along with that. They think it’s a better way. We know it’s not.

We all are born with instincts. Immediately we know if we are hurt, hungry or cold. In the inner sense, we know who loves us. As we grow older and go to school, we learn right from wrong. It’s then we choose our path. Common sense comes into our lives and whether we choose it or not, it’s up to us.

Many choose to live by paying attention to whoever is on their cellphone. On TV, we have seen people walk right into an opening in the sidewalk. We’ve seen them walk into poles, traffic or other people. How can they be so engrossed that they don’t know there’s another whole world out there?

I think it boils down to this: We are all born with common sense. How do we forget it or not use it?

Today we are taught to look at things and then find out on the internet or ask Google questions, versus using our own common sense. Some with good common sense are looked up to in ordinary life. It involves being a good listener.

A common-sense solution can be a shortcut to a long-term decision. We often wonder why someone doesn’t listen when we know the right way to do something and they don’t agree.

People want to over-analyze getting an answer before using it. Of course, we are not always right. It’s hard to believe that, but we must. It’s hard to back off.

In the end, it’s so good to hear them say, “We should have listened to you.”

How about you? Do you have good common sense?

Shirley Palmerton, of Eden, thinks we have innate common sense, but not everyone uses it.