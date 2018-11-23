Maloy, Cadicamo are winners in YMCA Turkey Trot

Former champions claimed the men’s and women’s titles at the 123rd edition of the Buffalo YMCA Turkey Trot on Thursday in frigid temperatures. The race had 11,057 finishers, officials said.

Former Canisius College runner Chad Maloy of Boston won his third consecutive title, finishing in a time of 23 minutes, 40 seconds. He won last year’s race in 24:25 and the 2016 event in 24:46.

In the women’s race, 2015 winner Alexandra Cadicamo was the victor in 27:57 in her fourth Turkey Trot. She had finished third last year.

“This year was by far the fastest I have ever done it,” Maloy said. “There was a great group of guys and it’s fun doing a reunion race because we all raced each other in high school.”

Maloy, 25, is currently a graduate assistant coach at Canisius and ran in a Canisius tank top.

“I was pretty thankful for my buddy who took all my warmer clothes at the start line so I didn’t have to stand around in my racing gear before it started,” he said.

“Besides losing all my feeling in my fingers, I’d say it was perfect weather for a Turkey Trot,” he said, laughing.

Scott Anderson of Buffalo finished second among the men in 23:45, followed by Joseph Whelan of Hamburg in 24:05, Jacob Krolik of Canyon, Texas, in 24:21 and Peter Francia of Lexington, Mass., in 24:47.

Cadicamo, 30, a former Yale runner who competed in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the marathon, already has qualified for the trials in advance of the 2020 Olympics thanks to her time of 2:40.37 in the Berlin Marathon in September.

Cadicamo’s husband, Jack Vogelsang, is a City Honors graduate and she said they run the race whenever they are in the Buffalo area for Thanksgiving.

“The Turkey Trot is one of my favorite races — great spirit, fans and course,” said Cadicamo, who is part of the New York Athletic Club.

Kelly Moran of Buffalo was second in 29:19, followed by Fionna Danieu of East Aurora in 29:29, Meg Manley of Orchard Park in 29:30 and Jennifer Selig of Orchard Park in 29:32.

The Turkey Trot is billed as the oldest continuously run race in the world.

Men’s Top 50 finishers

1. Chad Maloy (Boston) 23:40

2. Scott Anderson (Buffalo) 23:45

3. Joseph Whelan (Hamburg) 24:05

4. Jacob Krolick (Canyon, Tex.) 24:21

5. Peter Francia (Lexington, Mass.) 24:47

6. Otto Kingstedt (Rochester) 25:16

7. Chuck Laderer (Williamsville) 25:23

8. William Hilbert (Kenmore) 25:26

9. Matthew Mercer (Buffalo) 25:33

10. Kenny Goodfellow (Oakmont, Pa.) 25:43

11. Zach Lofties (York, Pa.) 25:54

12. Daniel Jones (Lockport) 26:03

13. Alex Bogoniewski (Hudson, Ohio) 26:17

14. Turner Dirrigl (Clarence) 26:23

15. Tyler Scheving (Buffalo) 26:28

16. Nicholas Taboni (Buffalo) 26:28

17. Alex Farrell (Buffalo) 26:30

18. Jordan Obrochta (Tonawanda) 26:30

19. Michael Gillis (Norristown, Pa.) 26:32

20. Jesse Mang (New York) 26:36

21. Patrick Moran (Buffalo) 26:43

22. John Castillo (Orchard Park) 26:44

23. Ryan Konotopskyj (E. Amherst) 26:49

24. Evan Hilbert (Buffalo) 27:12

25. Jay List (Amherst) 27:15

26. Yoshimar Pinal-Alfaro (Hamburg) 27:16

27. Michael Totaro (Orchard Park) 27:18

28. Dmytro Blundell (Hamburg) 27:22

29. Matthew Prohaska (Lockport) 27:25

30. Paul Donnelly (Minneapolis, Minn.) 27:28

31. Josh Behuniak (Buffalo) 27:28

32. Ken Crawford (Buffalo) 27:32

33. Ryan O’Connor (East Aurora) 27:35

34. Gregory Avila-Shah (Lewiston) 27:38

35. Kevin Moore (St. Catharines, Ont.) 27:44

36. Brian Lombardo (Williamsville) 27:45

37. Jacob Brill (Buffalo) 27:48

38. Alex Simon (Depew) 27:48

39. Bob Duggan (East Amherst) 27:54

40. Daniel Seigers (Oneonta) 27:56

41. Jose Fuentes (Hamilton, Ont.) 27:58

42. Ryan Bierl (Buffalo) 28:00

43. Jesse Osiadlo (Buffalo) 28:08

44. Matt Johnson (Buffalo) 28:19

45. Charlie Kern (Elmhurst, Ill.) 28:20

46. Ryan Mitchell (Elma) 28:21

47. Coley Carden (Winchester, Mass.) 28:21

48. Collin McCabe (Newfane) 28:22

49. Dixon Atkins (Buffalo) 28:23

50. Erik Johnson (Buffalo) 28:23

Women’s Top 50 finishers

1. Alexandra Cadicamo (New York) 27:57

2. Kelly Moran (Buffalo) 29:19

3. Fiona Danieu (East Aurora) 29:29

4. Meg Manley (Orchard Park) 29:30

5. Jennifer Selig (Orchard Park) 29:32

6. Kelsey Gratien (Buffalo) 29:37

7. Maura Winkler (Buffalo) 29:48

8. Elizabeth Paddock (Missoula, Mont.) 29:58

9. Maura Tyrrell (Buffalo) 30:08

10. Katie Chaput (Lawrence Twp., N.J.) 30:11

11. Kimberly Vona (Orchard Park) 30:24

12. Michelle Prince (St. Catharines, Ont.) 30:41

13. Aileen Hoak-Lange (Glenwood) 30:58

14. Lauren Cavaliere (Roslyn) 31:09

15. Angela Lawrence (Edmonton, Alb.) 31:36

16. Jenny Delsignore (Tonawanda) 31:38

17. Gabrielle Orie (Orchard Park) 32:12

18. Danielle Orie (Orchard Park) 32:12

19. Rebecca O’Connor (East Aurora) 32:14

20. Amy Fakterowitz (Williamsville) 32:15

21. Lizzy Mahoney (Buffalo) 32:18

22. Amanda Janosky (Hamburg) 32:27

23. Maisy Webster (East Aurora) 32:40

24. Mary Lebrun Schultz (Buffalo) 32:48

25. Mary Lawrence (Boston) 32:54

26. Susan Bentley (Buffalo) 32:55

27. Sarah Mruk (West Seneca) 32:55

28. Marisa Swiatek (Buffalo) 33:04

29. Melissa Zgliczynski (Lancaster) 33:07

30. Melinda Schwartz (Buffalo) 33:12

31. Sammy Villarini (Buffalo) 33:18

32. Amy Bueme (Buffalo) 33:19

33. Lauren Jenney (Elma) 33:27

34. Anna Hourihan (Buffalo) 33:29

35. Megan Papadopoulos (Va. Beach, Va.) 33:34

36. Kimberly Stehlar (Orchard Park) 33:38

37. Esther Kendall (Truckee, Calif.) 33:47

38. Leah Gath (North Tonawanda) 33:57

39. Jennifer Liaros (Lancaster) 33:58

40. Amy Trabert (Buffalo) 34:04

41. Caitlin Alongi (Buffalo) 34:05

42. Holly Arrison (Clarence) 34:06

43. Kayla Schmidt (Buffalo) 34:06

44. Maureen Callahan (Orchard Park) 34:07

45. Martha Snyder (Slingerlands) 34:11

46. Hailey Miller (Orchard Park) 34:15

47. Alison Pajak (Cheektowaga) 34:25

48. Anne Ball (Wellsville) 34:27

49. Melissa Senall (Fairport) 34:28

50. Emma Sullivan (Buffalo) 34:34