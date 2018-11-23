Letter: New Era could find way to keep Derby plant open

We were all taken aback by the announcement that New Era Cap would be closing the plant in Derby. No one could be more shocked or affected than the 219 employees. We can’t accept the company’s position that it isn’t a financial decision. Of course it is! Corporations don’t move operations just because. They always put their “partners/profits” first.

New Era didn’t contact any officials to try and keep the plant open or discuss options. Could the company retrofit the Derby plant to do the screen printing work that is being done in Miami?

It’s a sad day when a company abandons its hometown and puts a strain on the local economy. What was even more disappointing were the words of Rep. Chris Collins. Rather than talk about a resolution, he chose to vilify the governor. This from the man elected to represent the residents and businesses of Derby.

While other elected officials offered words of consolation and a desire to rescue the plant. Collins and Assemblyman David DiPietro pointed fingers and laid blame at the feet of the governor. Mr. Collins when you are found guilty you’ll know what it’s like to have lost everything you worked for.

Our community should be working to save the Derby plant rather than accept defeat. New Era CEO Chris Koch should meet with those that have expressed concern. Listen to some options. Fly your flag in Buffalo. Don’t abandon your hometown.

John Mudie

Buffalo