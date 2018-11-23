Letter: Company turns its back on loyal workers in WNY

Having gotten $240,000 in tax subsidies to remain in Western New York, now New Era Cap no longer values the loyal and hard work of WNY employees. The company has to make its caps for Major League Baseball in the United States so Miami will meet that requirement.

Ironically, Vietnamese workers are losing their jobs for other Vietnamese workers (in Vietnam) to get their job.

New Era CEO Chris Koch gave the same euphemistic response about “our business model” as the reason for the move. We in Western New York know it is the clear-cut way to get rid of the unionized workers of Communications Workers of America. The Florida plant has non-union labor. That is the reward for the loyalty of the CWA members the last 40 years.

You are welcome, New Era, for the tax exemption given so you “would not leave us,” which you are now doing. How much did the stadium naming rights cost you – $5 million for seven years? Had you decided to move when you shelled out that money? How much could that money have helped your union employees?

Andrea Lingenfelter

Buffalo