Incumbent 'Mickey' Kearns officially wins re-election as Erie County clerk

Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns has officially defeated Democratic challenger Angela Marinucci in his bid for re-election. Kearns had declared victory with 51 percent of the vote on Election Day, but Marinucci refused to concede, saying absentee ballots had yet to be counted.

When the absentee ballots were counted on Wednesday, it became clear Marinucci would be unable to make up the 5,800-vote gap from Election Day. Kearns maintained a lead of 5,168 votes after 80 percent of absentee ballots were counted and it became clear it was mathematically impossible for Marinucci to make up the difference. At the end of Wednesday, the tally was 167,046 for Kearns and 161,878 for Marinucci.

Only 3,779 potentially valid absentee ballots had not yet been counted, according to an end-of-day report from the Erie County Board of Elections.