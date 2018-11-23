Holiday programming: What's on the weekend of Nov. 23

Here are highlights of holiday viewing and movie premieres this weekend (a bit beyond).

At local theaters

“Elf,” 11 a.m. Nov. 24 at Aurora Theatre, East Aurora. Will Ferrell plays the childlike Buddy the Elf who leaves the North Pole in search of his father.

“Miracle on 34th Street,” 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at the Aurora Theatre, East Aurora. Santa goes on trial in this 1947 version of the heartwarming film starring an adorable 8-year-old Natalie Wood.

On television

Nov. 23

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 8 p.m. NBC. Animated favorite returns to Whoville.

“Poinsettias for Christmas.” 8 p.m. Lifetime. With Bethany Joy Lenz, Marcus Rosner, Lauren London. A woman returns home to help save the family’s poinsettia farm and falls for a local botanist.

“Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe,” 8 p.m. Hallmark. Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. A woman is forced to put on a charity event with an old rival.

Nov. 24

“Every Day is Christmas,” 8 p.m. Lifetime. With Toni Braxton, Gloria Reuben, Michael Jai White. A modern retelling of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol.”

“Christmas Everlasting,” 8 p.m. Hallmark. Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Dennis Haysbert, Patti LaBelle. A lawyer home after her sister’s death, learns she has to live in her family house for five weeks to inherit the house.

“Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane,” 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. A woman finds a hidden surprise in her late mother’s desk that teaches her the meaning of Christmas.

Nov. 25

"A Christmas in Vermont,” 3 p.m. on ION. Buffalo made film directed by Fred Olen Ray.

“Jingle Belle,” 8 p.m. Lifetime.With Tatyana Ali, Cornelius Smith Jr., Loretta Devine. Former high school sweethearts are reunited to once again put together their hometown Christmas Eve pageant.

“A Shoe Addict’s Christmas,” 8 p.m. Hallmark. Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane. Locked in a store on Christmas Eve, Noelle sees the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future – all in the shoe department.

“Christmas Cupid’s Arrow,” 9 p.m. ION. With Elisabeth Harnois, Jonathan Togo, Chad Michael Collins. A professor realizes the lawyer she met on a dating website doesn’t quite match the depth of his romantic texts and emails.

Nov. 27

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 8 p.m. on CBS. It's back to the island of misfit toys in classic animated holiday musical.

“A Very Nutty Christmas,” 8 p.m. Lifetime. With Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson, Marissa Winokur. A baker nursing a broken heart wakes up to a soldier in her living room who could be the Nutcracker Prince.