HIBBARD, Theodore V.

HIBBARD - Theodore V. November 19, 2018. Beloved husband of 37 years to Rosemary (nee Flagella) Hibbard; loving brother of Carol Hibbard and the late Doris and Curtis (Margaret) Hibbard; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends may call Monday from 4-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Mark's Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com