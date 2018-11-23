University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Bull's game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio on Nov. 23, 2018.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson runs for a touchdown.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo running back Kevin Marks runs with the ball.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson throws a pass during the first quarter.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo wide receiver George Rushing catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo wide receiver George Rushing and quarterback Tyree Jackson celebrate a touchdown reception.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo cornerback Brandon Williams picks up a loose ball and returns it for a touchdown during the second quarter.
Scott W. Grau
The University at Buffalo defense smothers Bowling Green Falcons running back Rico Frye.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo wide receiver Charlie Jones hauls in a pass during the second quarter.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson runs for a touchdown.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson runs for a touchdown.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo running back Kevin Marks carries the ball during the second quarter.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo running back Kevin Marks carries the ball during the second quarter.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo running back Kevin Marks signals that he achieved a first down during the second quarter.
Scott W. Grau
University at Buffalo running back Kevin Marks tries to stretch the ball over the plane of the end zone during the second quarter.
Share this article