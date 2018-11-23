Share this article

Former Erie County Legislator Ted Morton.

Former Erie County legislator appeals ethics ruling

Former Erie County Legislator Ted Morton is continuing his legal challenge over a $500 ethics fine dating to his days as a lawmaker.

Morton filed a civil suit against the county after its Board of Ethics pointed to undisclosed personal debts and fined him for filing false information on his 2013 financial disclosure form.

The Cheektowaga Republican's actions became a political issue when Democrats raised questions about the error during his 2015 re-election campaign.

Filed in July of 2016, Morton's suit centered around due process and First Amendment claims but was dismissed in September by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Morton is appealing her decision to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City.

Phil Fairbanks
