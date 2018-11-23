Fake Facebook founder awaiting extradition

Paul Ceglia, the Allegany County man who falsely claimed he owned half of Facebook, is still in Ecuador awaiting extradition, according to court records.

Ceglia, who faces fraud charges in connection with his Facebook claims, escaped from home confinement in 2015 and was on the run until his capture in August.

Ceglia claimed partial ownership of the social networking giant as part of a lawsuit against co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook acknowledges Zuckerberg signed a contract with Ceglia while a student at Harvard University, but contends the contract had nothing to do with Facebook's creation.

The courts ultimately agreed and pointed to "overwhelming forensic evidence" that the contract was a fraud. Ceglia's lawsuit against Facebook and Zuckerberg was dismissed.