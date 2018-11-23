Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 24, 2018

The Airport Bridge Club awards extra points at no extra charge at its games at noon today, Saturday, Nov. 24, and next Saturday, Dec. 1, and at its 11 a.m. games on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

• • •

The annual Unit 116 meeting and game will be held at noon Sunday, Dec. 2, in Rescue Fire Hall, 1241 Strad Ave., North Tonawanda. Deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, Nov. 29. For tickets, call 633-5680 or click this link.

• • •

The District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC), which awards silver points for play at ACBL sanctioned clubs, will be held Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Airport Bridge Club will offer two STaC pairs games every day Monday to Saturday, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., and STaC team games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. Register in advance for the team games by calling 836-7016.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, to Sunday, Jan. 20. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 10. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Manfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Ruby Life Master since the ACBL created that new ranking at the beginning of 2016, Dale Anderson has a career total of more than 2,475 master points and hopes to reach Gold Life Master (2,500 points) before Christmas. He blogs about his quest for Gold and other bridge adventures here.

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of Nov. 12 to Nov. 18

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Mike Silverman and Art Matthies, 59.71%; Bob Linn and Mike Ryan, 57.99%; Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 53.94%; B: Nancy Kessler and John Kirsits, 53.84%; Usha Khurana and Dale Anderson, 53.22%; C: Nadine Stein and Judy Kaprove, 50.89%; east-west, A: Ruth Wurster and Barbara Libby, 59.95%; B: Paula Kotowski and Gay Simpson, 57.01%; C: Margaret Zhou and Denise Slattery, 47.17%.

Airport Bridge Club Monday afternoon – North-south, A: Bob Linn and Mike Ryan, 69.75%; Judi Marshall and Bob Kaprove, 59.40%; B/C: Nadine Stein and Judy Kaprove, 46.63%; east-west, A: Liz Clark and Alan Greer, 66.38%; B: Ruth Wurster and Barbara Libby, 59.90%; C: Joe Rooney and Bill Boardman, 45.75%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Liz Clark and John Ziemer, 62.50%; Denise Slattery and Bob Linn, 58.63%; B: Paula Kotowski and Barbara Sadkin, 55.95%; C: David Donaldson and Bob Kaprove, 51.49%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 61.38%; B: Nancy Kessler and Ross Markello, 58.47%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 56.88%; C: Ed Morgan and John Bava, 53.44%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – North-south, A: John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 65.50%; B: Ruth Kozower and Bob Linn, 53%; June Feuerstein and Dale Anderson, 50%; C: Marietta Kalman and Judy Kaprove, 53.50%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 54%; B: Bob Kaprove and Allen Beroza, 52%; C: Pawan Matta and Bill Boardman, 50.50%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 66.15%; Liz Clark and John Ziemer, 55.74%; B: Allen Beroza and David Donaldson, 55.42%; Martha and John Welte, 55.35%; C: Nancy Kessler and Ross Markello, 51.84%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A: Barbara Libby and Mike Silverman, 61%; B: Eva Schmidt and Pawan Matta, 52.50%; C: Rita Sofia and Joyce Greenspan, 50.58%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Martha and John Welte, 70%; B: Denise Slattery and Dale Anderson, 59%; C: Gay Simpson and Joyce Greenspan, 40%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Patty and Henry Porter, 59.52%; B: Betty Defeo and Rose Ann Grimaldi, 57.14%; Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 52.98%; Carol Neuhauss and Sandra Silverberg, 48.21%; east-west, A/B: (tie) Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, Martha Quinn and Rose Bochiechio, 56.25%; Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 54.76%; Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 53.57%; C: Pat Truell and Paul Ziebarth, 50.30%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – North-south, A: Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, 59.82%; Donna Steffan and Jay Levy, 59.52%; Christy Kellogg and Bob Padgug, 53.57%; B: Claire Gareleck and Nadine Stein, 48.51%; C: Gene Nowatniak and Chip Kean, 46.13%; east-west, A/B: Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 58.04%; C: Sue Neubecker and Tova Reinhorn, 50.30%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A: Phyllis Wilkinson and Sheila Hess, 65.77%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55.65%; B: Natalie Abramson and Marge Plumb, 54.76%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 52.08%; C: Judy Zeckhauser and Judith Babat, 50.89%; east-west, A/B: Patty Porter and Paul Morgante, 58.63%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 55.36%; (3-way tie) Jane Roberts and Laura Houghtaling, Carla Press and Agi Maisel, Pat Rogers and Guy Puccio, 53.57%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Pat Rasmus and Bert Hargeshimer, 67%; Chris Urbanek and Rajarshi Roy, 60%; B/C: Penny Shui and Art Morth, 57%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – North-south, A/B: Judy Padgug and John Ziemer, 59.82%; Sue Bergman and Sharon Benz, 59.23%; C: Martha and John Welte, 53.27%; east-west, A/B: Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 61.90%; C: Larry Soong and Ten-Pao Lee, 50.60%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 54%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 53%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Sandi England and Joe Miranda, 63.69%; Joyce Kindt and Ed Harman, 58.33%; John Fiegl and Merry Ostrander, 53.76%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 50.79%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Jeff Bender and Jim Lanzo, 62.50%; Roy Crocker and Art Morth, 60.65%; Sushil Amlani and Walt Olszewski, 60.19%; Gwilym Brick and Dan Blatz, 53.70%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Walt Olszewski and David Donaldson, 61.57%; Roy Crocker and John Scott, 61.11%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 55.56%; Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 51.39%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 61%; George Mayers and Marian Morber, 52%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 58%; Phyllis and Alan Vogt, 53%.

Brookfield Third Thursday – Individual game. Martha Quinn, 62.5%; Judie Bailey, 60.1%; Diana Smith, 59.5%; Barb Hill, 57.7%; (tie) Marsha Bodine, Anne Watkins, 56.5%; Debbie Korotkin, 55.9%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 65%; Joan Mack and Dick Munschauer, 58.9%; Bob Kaiser and Harry Metcalf, 51.7%; east-west, Adelle Denton and Perry Hoffman, 62.8%; Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 55%; Ruth Jones and Carol Greico, 53.9%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Elaine Wegrzyn and Judy Thielman, 55%; Marge McMillan and Bob Jorgensen, 52%; east-west. Lata Maheshwari and Bill Adolf, 72%; Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 58%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 60%; Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 56.3%; Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 52.5%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com