Western Division Federal Credit Union will share a $750,000 'patronage dividend' with members. (provided photo)

Credit union distributes $750,000 "patronage dividend"

Western Division Federal Credit Union will distribute more than $750,000 to its members as part of a "patronage dividend."

The credit union, with locations in Erie and Chautauqua counties, has about 8,900 members. Of those, 4,676 shared in the dividend, with an average of $159.20 per member, said Denise Ligammare, business development manager. The dividends ranged in size from $5 to $500. The patronage dividend was paid in addition to regular dividends.

Western Division Federal Credit Union said it has distributed nearly $7.7 million through patronage dividends to members since 2003.

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.
