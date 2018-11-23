Western Division Federal Credit Union will distribute more than $750,000 to its members as part of a "patronage dividend."

The credit union, with locations in Erie and Chautauqua counties, has about 8,900 members. Of those, 4,676 shared in the dividend, with an average of $159.20 per member, said Denise Ligammare, business development manager. The dividends ranged in size from $5 to $500. The patronage dividend was paid in addition to regular dividends.

Western Division Federal Credit Union said it has distributed nearly $7.7 million through patronage dividends to members since 2003.