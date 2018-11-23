CARDUCCI, Frank A., Jr.

CARDUCCI - Frank A., Jr. November 19, 2018; beloved husband of Betty (nee Olechnicki); devoted father of Kimberly (Larry) Standish and the late Mark Carducci; dear father-in-law of Grayce Carducci; loving grandfather of Antonia, Anthony and Gabriella Carducci and Natalie, Ian and Alex Standish; dearest brother of Barbara (Robert) Faltisco, Margie (late Stanley) Hoffman, Rose Ann (James J.) Majerowicz and Vincent (Jennifer) Carducci; brother-in-law of Diane Eckel; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Saturday at 11AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation.