Burgerim plans first Buffalo location for Hertel Avenue

Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, seven years ago, international burger chain Burgerim has expanded rapidly across the United States, with plans to grow even further in 2019.

Buffalo-area burger lovers will benefit, with Burgerim's first Western New York location expected to open in January at 1460 Hertel Ave., the former Chennai Express. The newcomer uses halal-certified meat for its burgers, an unusual practice for chains.

The franchise will be run by Malik Junaid, Burgerim confirmed. A representative also mentioned that Buffalo was chosen for a location because of its lack of fast-casual hamburger options. A similar venture, Hero Certified Burgers, which opened on Elmwood Avenue in 2015, closed roughly 18 months later.

Burgerim's allures are variety and customization; the restaurant offers 11 different patties, eight sauces, 11 toppings, four cheeses and three bun options. Three-ounce burgers are sold as a single (typically $6.99), a duo ($9.99), a trio ($12.99) or a package of 16 burgers, for $44.99.

Protein choices include beef - regular, dry-aged, wagyu or merguez (spicy) - turkey, chicken, salmon, chorizo and veggie (not a protein), while additional toppings include a sunny-side up egg, grilled onions, avocado and jalapenos. More adventurous sauces include tahini, chipotle mayo, garlic aioli and habanero mayo.

Sandwiches, such as grilled chicken and ribeye; starters like chicken wings and strips; salads like panzanella and sides such as sweet potato fries and onion rings also grace their menu, which may change by location.

Burgerim is now based in Encino, Calif., and has opened the most locations in California, Texas and Florida.

