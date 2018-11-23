BUREK, Anita

Burek - Anita Anita Ann Maedl Burek, of Nashville, NC, 70, passed away November 20, 2018. She was born in Buffalo, NY, to the late Fredrick and Gertrude West Maedl. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Denise Rockwood; sisters, Cathy Maedl, Donna DiDomizio (John), and a brother Bruce Maedl (Paula). She is survived by her son David Russell (Paul Lewis); grandchildren Clarissa Rockwood and Jacqueline Russell; great-granddaughter Savanah Rockwood; and a companion Earl Taylor. No services will be held at this time. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Burek family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeand cremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.