Buffalo man linked to Whitey Bulger's death still in solitary confinement

Felix Wilson, the Buffalo man implicated in the prison murder of crime boss Whitey Bulger, is garnering more headlines.

Wilson, who shared a cell with Bulger at Hazelton federal prison in West Virginia, is still in solitary confinement, but The New York Times is reporting it could simply be a precautionary step while the investigation into the killing continues.

So far, news accounts of the killing have focused on two other inmates, Fotios "Freddy" Geas, a Mafia hit from Massachusetts, and Paul J. DeColgero, a member of a different organized crime organization.

Herbert L. Greenman, the Buffalo defense lawyer who represented Wilson, told The Buffalo News last week that he can't imagine his client was involved in the killing.

Wilson is serving a 30-month prison sentence for gun possession and is scheduled for release in April.