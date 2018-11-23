Josh Allen set to start vs. Jaguars

Quarterback Josh Allen will start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Allen has not played since suffering a strained right elbow against the Houston Texans on Oct. 14. He has been a full practice participant all week.

"As long as we can get through today, he will start at quarterback," McDermott said before practice.

He later told reporters that Allen came out of practice with no issue and would start unless soreness in the elbow or other issues developed by game time.

"The medical staff feels good about it and so does Josh. He feels better than he did two weeks ago and he's practiced well. ... I want to him see him continue to play and learn with every rep. That's really all I can ask and all we ask of every player is to embrace that growth mindset. We want him to come out of this season with a ton of experience."

McDermott said all players but tight end Charles Clay will practice in some fashion Friday. Clay will be listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson is dealing with an elbow injury suffered earlier this week. Lawson was on the practice field with a large brace on the elbow.

"We expect him to be able to go at this point, but we'll see," McDermott said.