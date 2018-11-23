[BN] Blitz newsletter: If Josh Allen plays Sunday, it would give the Bills an unusual record

This year's Bills quarterback carousel is one for the ages.

If rookie Josh Allen returns to the starting lineup Sunday, which he is expected to do, it would give the Bills an unusual record for the most consecutive weeks using a different starting quarterback.

Officially, Allen would be the Bills' fifth starting quarterback in their past five games. Derek Anderson started against the Colts in Week 7, LeSean McCoy was officially the starting quarterback in the Wildcat formation against the Patriots in Week 8, Nathan Peterman started against the Bears in Week 9 and Matt Barkley started against the Jets in Week 10.

Including McCoy does feel cheap, even if it is official, but that's OK: If you consider that game as another start for Anderson (he's officially credited as starting at receiver), that would make Allen the Bills' fourth starter in their past four games, which would still be an NFL record for a non-strike season.

A handful of teams have started different quarterbacks three games in a row, according to an analysis of Pro Football Reference data, with the 2015 Texans being the most recent example. But according to their data, it has never happened in four consecutive games outside of the 1987 strike season.

The 1984 Bears hold the record for the most starting quarterbacks used in a non-strike season (5), and three more teams reached that mark in 1987. Hopefully the Bills won't have to match that record over their final six games ... unless you count McCoy. In that event, they already have.

