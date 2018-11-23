Attorney hired, finance job created as Buffalo housing authority reorganization continues

Staff changes at the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority continue with the appointment of Roslyn L. McLin as the agency's new attorney.

McLin fills the position that Gillian Brown held before being named BMHA executive director last month.

McLin previously worked in the housing unit of the Center for Elder Law & Justice. She is the latest management-level BMHA hire since Brown took over as head of the agency.

Brown recently filled the newly created positions of housing asset manager and maintenance superintendents in hopes of improving agency operations and accountability.

Brown also created a top-level finance position which, he said, will enable the authority to reinstate centralized purchasing and internal auditing functions that were eliminated at the BMHA in recent years.