Woman registers 0.34 BAC after picking up girls from Head Start

A woman without a driver's license who just picked up two 3-year-old girls from a Niagara County Head Start Center in Niagara Falls was charged with aggravated DWI after registering more than four times the legal blood-alcohol content limit, city police reported.

An administrator at DiFrancesco Academy on 24th Street called police Tuesday about a woman who just picked up two girls and who appeared to be intoxicated, police reported.

Virginia R. Fuller, 30, of Niagara Falls, was arrested at a Niagara Street address the center gave police for the children. Fuller failed field sobriety tests, initially registered a blood-alcohol content level of 0.38 percent, and recorded another BAC of 0.34 percent after being arrested, police reported. She was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for evaluation, and police contacted Child Protective Services.