WELLS, James E.

WELLS - James E. November 20, 2018, age 80, of Tonawanda. Husband of the late Agnes E. Wells; father of James (Dawn), David (Michael Botticelli), Donald (Rosalia), and the late Ronald Wells. Also surviving are many grandchildren. Friends may call from 2-5 PM on Saturday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St., at Seymour, Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held at 5 PM Saturday. Friends invited. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com