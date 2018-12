SWITALSKI, Wanda

SWITALSKI - Wanda November 19, 2018, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; dear mother of Peter (Sharon) and Tim (Laura); loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Joy), Sarah (Rick), Kelly (Darren), and Carly; great-grandmother of Mia, Olivia, Riley, Liam and Nolan; daughter of the late Adam and Eleanor, sister of the late Delores and Gertrude. A memorial service will be announced for the Spring of 2019.