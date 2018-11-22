STAPELL, Mark D.

STAPELL - Mark D. November 19, 2018, age 70. Son of the late Gordon and Mary Jane (Hines) Stapell. Survived by his wife Susan (Huber); children, Joseph (Michelle) Fisher, Annette Heller, Robert (Elizabeth) Stapell, and Jennifer (Keith) Funke; and eleven grandchildren. No prior visitation. There will be a Meal and Celebration of Life, with time for sharing of memories, at South Line Fire Company, 1049 French Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 on Friday, November 30, beginning at 6:00pm. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, December 1, at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 8760 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center or Hospice Buffalo.