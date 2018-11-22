SISTER RUTH HASELBAUER, SSJ, (Formerly Sister Mary Francis)

sister RUTH HASELBAUER, SSJ - (formerly Sister Mary Francis) November 19, 2018. Daughter of the late August and Marian (Logel) Haselbauer; sister of Teresa (Harold) Walkow, Philip (Mary Alice) Haselbauer and the late Dorothy, Rev. Joseph Haselbauer, SCJ, Barbara (Earl) Sullivan and Francis (Dorothy) Haselbauer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and Sisters in the religious community. Family will be present on Friday from 3-8 PM at the Sisters of St. Joseph Clarence Residence, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 AM followed by Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Sisters of St. Joseph. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com