SHEA, Norman W. "Bill"

Shea - Norman W. "Bill"

Of Hamburg, NY, November 18, 2018; beloved husband of Marcia M. (nee Berra) Shea; loving father of Christopher (Susan) Shea and Timothy (Kristin) Shea; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Joel) Van Asdale, Robert (Lori) Duel and Caroline Shea; adored great-grandfather of Jordan Van Asdale; also survived by other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said Saturday at 10:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church at 11:00 am. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Lake Parish or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Bill was an active parishoner with St. Mary of the Lake Church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com