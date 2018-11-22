Buffalo Sabres get huge local TV rating for win over Philadelphia Flyers

The Buffalo Sabres’ 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday night had a local rating on cable’s NBCSN that very few prime-time broadcast network programs get in Western New York these days.

The Sabres' seventh straight victory had a 13.8 rating in Buffalo, which was more than 40 percent higher than the 9.7 rating for the Sabres’ exciting, come-from-behind 5-4 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday that had tied the team’s season-high rating up to that point.

The rating Wednesday was almost double the Sabres’ season average rating of 7.0 before the Flyers' game.

Wednesday’s game also was the higher-rated regular season game ever on NBCSN in Buffalo. However, Versus only became rebranded as NBCSN in 2012 and the Sabres have been pretty bad in most of the seasons since then.

In the days of streaming and DVRs, very few entertainment programs get a double-digit live household rating.

Of course, Buffalo Bills games are the highest-rated programs in the Buffalo market, generally getting ratings in the high 20s to the mid-30s this season.

