RILEY, James G.

RILEY - James G. November 19, 2018. Dear father of Debra (Darnell) McCullough, James (Teanna) Dooley, Megan Riley and the late Jennifer Dooley; survived by grandchildren; brother of Lawrence, Robert (Debbie) Riley, Linda Benns, Sharon (Robert) Kish, David (Lynn) Riley, Patricia (Frank) Pfonner, John (Amanda), Adam and L.J. Riley; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Saturday, 1:00 - 4:00 PM (funeral prayers at 3:30 PM). Jim was a hard working man, always caring for his family. A special thank you to the very kind and caring ICU Nurse at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Christopher Dowd, RN.