Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 22, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from the British author who went by the pen name of George Eliot, born Mary Ann Evans on this date in 1819, “What do we live for, if not to make life less difficult for each other?”

UNCROWDED – Avoid the mobs of shoppers Friday by stepping back in time at Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown. A special day of programs entitled “Skip the Mall – Storm the Fort” offers guided tours, living history activities and cooking and musket demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Admission is $12 adults, $8 kids 6 to 12. For those who can’t resist the urge to buy something, the gift shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more info, visit oldfortniagara.org.

HELP WANTED – The Braille Group of Buffalo, which has been providing materials for visually impaired children and adults in 12 Western and Central New York for 62 years, is looking for more volunteers to transcribe books, magazines and other items into Braille.

The group plans to start new classes Jan, 10 for transcribing print into Braille. All of its Braillists are certified by the Library of Congress. For more info, call 689-1560, email braillegroupbuf@gmail.com or visit braillegroup.org.

CONNECTING – EPIC – Every Person Influences Children and the Parent Network of Western New York will host the second annual Western New York Family Engagement Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Thursday in the Grapevine Banquets, 333 Dick Road, Depew.

Keynote speaker will be Dr. Anael Alston, assistant commissioner for the Office of Access, Equity and Community Engagement at the State Education Department. Breakout sessions will focus on mental health, children with disabilities, home visiting and communicating with families.

Registration is $150. For more info and to register, call 332-4170 or visit wnyfamilyengagement.org.

SLEIGH STOP – Make those Christmas wishes early at Brunch with Santa from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Blessed Sacrament Church Parish Center, 263 Claremont Ave., Town of Tonawanda. There will be all-you-can-eat pancakes, pictures with the Jolly Old Elf and Mrs. Claus, cookie decorating, crafts and raffles with $15,000 in prizes.

Tickets are pre-sale only and are available after all weekend Masses at the chapel entrance. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for kids 3 to 10. Youngsters under 3 are free. For more info, visit bsacramentchurch.com.

