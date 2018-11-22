Pennell, Marcia Fisher

Pennell - Marcia Fisher Marcia Fisher Pennell went to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by family, in her home on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Marcia grew up in Barker, New York, moving to Texas for graduate school. She earned her B.A. in Elementary Education from SUNY Geneseo, her MLS in Library Science from UT Austin, and her J.D. from SMU. Marcia had a heart for God and loved spending time with her family and friends from church, work, and school. She enjoyed knitting, singing in the church choir, and playing Tetris and Two Dots. Marcia dedicated much of her life to her work as an attorney with both Mark How; and Geary, Porter & Donovan, P.C. She is survived by her two children Kent and Amy; her son-in-law Shane; her grandchildren Sammy, Caiti, and Piper (due in April); her mother Nita Fisher; and her siblings Mike, Jim, and Kathy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years T.K. Pennell Jr. and her father Floyd Fisher. The family will receive visitors at Sparkman Funeral Home on Monday, November 26th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Dallas, 1707 San Jacinto, at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 27th. Burial will follow at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mt. Creek Pkwy., at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Care International, 8330 LBJ Freeway, Suite 770, Dallas, TX 75243.