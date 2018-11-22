PAWLAK, Thomas M.

PAWLAK - Thomas M. November 21,2018 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Ellen (nee Congrove) Pawlak; dearest father of Christine (David) Loos, Thomas (Lisa), Beverly and Nicholas (Lisa); grandfather of Alexandra, Joseph, Nicholas, Sean and Julia; son of the late Thomas M. and Sylvia (nee Romanek) Pawlak; brother of Richard (Patricia) and the late Melvin (Marguerette). Also survived by many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Sharon Lee Congrove. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Chapel service Saturday, 9:30 AM.