NYSPHSAA Class D football final live coverage: Clymer/Sherman/Panama Wolfpack vs. Moriah Vikings

Who: Clymer/Sherman/Panama Wolfpack (12-0) vs. VII-Moriah Vikings (9-2)

When: Noon Friday

Where: Carrier Dome in Syracuse

Tickets: $10

Rankings: CSP is ranked No. 7 in the News Small Schools Poll and No. 1 in the New York State Sportswriters Poll. Moriah is ranked fourth in the state.

NYSPHSAA championship-game records: This is Clymer/Sherman/Panama’s first appearance as a merged program. Clymer went 0-1 as a solo program, losing in 1999 to Cambridge (28-0). Neither Sherman nor Panama reached this stage of the postseason.

Moriah is 0-2, losing in 2008 to Maple Grove (55-7) and 2009 to Randolph (41-0).

Coaches: CSP, Ty Harper, fourth season (25-20); Moriah, Don Tesar, 16th season (106 wins)

CSP key players and statistics: Jr. QB Gerrit Hinsdale (119-181-1,792-21 TDs passing), Sr. RB Derek Ecklund (177-1,175-17 TDs rushing; 17-166-3 receiving), Sr. RB Michael Beatman (92-799-10 rushing; 9-143-1 receiving), Jr. WR Cam Barmore (35-681-9; 62 tackles), Sr. LB Robert Overton (69 tackles, 17.0 TFL), Sr. DE/TE Chance Meeder (60 tackles, 7 TFL, 2.0 sacks), Sr. Steven Ryan (71 tackles, 13 TFL, 1.0 sack).

Moriah key players and statistics: Jr. QB Jeff Strieble (62-118-8-1,429-19 TDs), So. RB/LB Maddox Blaise (127-850-12 TDs rushing; 15-549-5 receiving; 2 INTs), Sr. RB/CB Dyllon Bougor (141-817-8 TDs rushing; 3 INTs), Sr. WR/SS Jerin Sargent (29-646-9 TDs receiving; 50-207-4 rushing; 11 INTs)

How they got here: CSP advanced by defeating then-state No. 2 Tioga, 54-19, in the NYSPHSAA semifinal at Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School. Junior quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale completed 21 of 26 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Game MVP Cam Barmore caught eight passes for 214 yards and two long touchdowns (50 and 64 yards). Mike Beatman rushed 10 times for 71 yards and a touchdown. The Wolfpack rolled up 631 total yards.

Moriah advanced with a 6-0 win over Section I champion Haldane in the other NYSPHSAA semifinal in Middletown. Maddox Blaise’s 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in a defensive battle. He finished with 114 combined yards rushing and receiving. Mike Rollins made 12.5 tackles to lead the triumphant defense, which limited Haldane to 117 yards on 36 rushes.

Pre-snap read: After using the pass to put Tioga in an early deficit, the passing game on the fast track at the environmentally friendly Carrier Dome could give CSP an edge with the fast athletes on its roster. But the Wolfpack must establish its run game and find a way to keep Moriah’s top defenders Rollins and Alex Larrow under control. Becoming too pass happy against the Vikings could be a bad thing, as they’ve made double figures for interceptions this season, led by Jerin Sargent’s 11.

CSP’s defense, which has flown under the radar during the postseason, must put the shackles on Maddox Blaise and Sargent, who have combined for 30 touchdowns.

Next: Season is over.

