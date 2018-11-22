Niagara Falls convenience store owner killed in robbery

The owner of a Niagara Falls convenience store was killed Wednesday night after he was shot during an apparent robbery, city police said.

Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid, owner of the Bridgeway Market, 1102 Niagara St., died in Erie County Medical Center hours after he was shot in his store around 7:30 p.m., according to Niagara Falls police.

In an apparently related incident, a 7-Eleven store at 6802 Buffalo Ave. also was robbed at about 8 p.m. Two males with guns entered the store and stole cash. No injuries were reported in that robbery.

Investigators ask anyone who may have been in the area of either robbery and who saw any suspicious activity to call 286-4553 or 286-4711.