MULCAHY, Jean (Barvian)

MULCAHY - Jean (nee Barvian)

Of Elma, NY. November 20, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Mulcahy; dearest mother of Joseph P. (Terri), Joyce (Stephen) Jones, and James Mulcahy; loving grandmother of six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister of Robert (Shirley) Barvian, Elizabeth (Thomas) Reisdorf, Mary (late Norman) Conrad, late John (Judy) Barvian, and late Nancy (Robert) Johengen. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6441 Seneca St., Spring Brook. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC.