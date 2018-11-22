MORGANTE, Carolyn T.

MORGANTE - Carolyn T. November 20, 2018, of the town of Tonawanda, NY; beloved wife of Charles; loving mother of Ann and John (Elizabeth) Morgante; sister of Teresa Ann (David) Gerald; survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Christopher's RC Church, Monday morning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice Foundation. Your condolences may be shared online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com