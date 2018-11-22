MERCADO, Emily (Bechtel)

Of Buffalo, NY, November 20, 2018. Beloved wife of Cresencio; dedicated mother of Helen, Millie (Christopher) Mercado-Dolan, Lorraine (Garfield) Wright, Eddie (Tina), Daniel (Tara), Antonio (Melissa), Miguel (Dawn), and Angela (Ralph). Dear sister of the late Paul Walsh, Jeanette Bechtel and Rosemarie Wlodarczyk. Cherished grandmother of 22. The family will receive friends Friday from 2-9 PM at the O'Connell-Murphy Funeral Home (new location), 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft), where funeral will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM. Per Emily's wishes, flowers declined. Please make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, in her honor.