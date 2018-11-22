MENDEZ, Robert A.

MENDEZ - Robert A. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on November 20, 2018. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (nee Skipper) Mendez; devoted father of Sean Mendez and Kathryn Mendez; loving son of Patricia and the late Ramon Mendez; dear brother of Brian (Donna) Mendez, Thomas (Pam) Mendez, Paul Mendez, Peter (Teresa) Mendez and Kerri (John) Miller; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 6-9 PM and Sunday from 2-7 PM, where prayers will be held on Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN.org). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com